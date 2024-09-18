JSSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Released At jssc.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JSSC CGL Admit Card 2024: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit card link for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2024. Candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit card from the official website, jssc.nic.in, by entering their application number and date of birth. The JGGLCCE 2024 exam is scheduled for September 21 and 22. Applicants for posts like Assistant Branch Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Block Supply Officer, and Planning Assistant under JSSC CGL 2017 will participate. It is essential to bring the CGL admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam center. The exam will be conducted in three shifts across three papers. The first shift begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 10:30 a.m., with subsequent shifts following later in the day.

JSSC CGL Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at jssc.nic.in.

Click on the "Admit Card" tab to open the notification page.

Select the link next to the 'Link to Download Admit Card for JGGLCCE-2023' notification.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Download the JSSC CGL admit card.

Print a copy for future reference.

According to the JSSC CGL 2024 information bulletin, the exam is being conducted to fill 2,017 graduate-level vacancies across various state government departments. The exam consists of three papers: Paper 1 will include 120 questions, Paper 2 will have 100 questions, and Paper 3 will feature 150 questions. Each paper will have a duration of two hours. Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 30 percent in Paper 1 to qualify for the evaluation of Papers 2 and 3. Similarly, only those scoring 30 percent or more in Paper 2 will have Paper 3 evaluated.

To be included in the merit list, unreserved category candidates must secure at least 40% overall marks. The minimum required marks for SC, ST, and women candidates is 32%, for EBC (Schedule 1) candidates it's 34%, for BC (Schedule 2) it's 36.5%, for Primitive Tribal Group it's 30%, and for EWS candidates it's 40%.