CBSE CTET ANSWER KEY 2023

LIVE UPDATES | CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 (SOON): CBSE CTET Result, Answer Keys To Be Out On This Date At ctet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Cut Off And More Here

CBSE CTET 2023 LIVE: CTET answer key, result will be released soon and will be available on the official website - ctet.nic.in, scroll down for all the latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 LIVE UPDATES
CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 answer key. All those who appeared in the CBSE CTET 2023 exam will be able to check the answer keys from the official website of CBSE CTET, ctet.nic.in. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 was conducted on August 20 at various exam centres. According to the reports board will soon release the provisional answer keys this week, September 16. However official date is yet to be out.  

The CTET June 2023 answer key will be released separately for both papers 1 and 2. Along with the answer key, CBSE will also upload the CTET 2023 response sheet. Candidates will be able to raise objections against the CTET answer key 2023. The CTET 2023 provisional answer key challenge window will be made available for a certain time period only. To raise objections to the CTET June 2023 answer key, candidates will have to pay a challenging fee of Rs.1000 per question.


13 September 2023
12:32 PM

CTET Answer Key 2023 Live: Fee For Raising Objections

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 per question challenged to raise objections against the CTET August 2023 exam. CBSE will soon upload the provisional answer key of CTET 2023 on official website, ctet.nic.in. 

12:22 PM

CBSE CTET Exam 2023: Total Students

Over 29 lakh are waiting for the CTET August 2023 exam on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The CBSE said a total of 15,01,719 candidates appeared for CTET 2023 Paper 1 and 14,02,184 candidates appeared for CTET 2023 Paper 2.

12:07 PM

CBSE CTET August Answer Key Live: Steps To Download Answer Key

- Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in
- Click on the link for answer key
- Login with your details, if required
- CBSE CTET answer key 2023 PDF will appear on the screen

12:05 PM

CTET Answer Key 2023 Live: Soon

CBSE CTET answer key will be released soon according to several reports the answer key will be out on 16th September.

