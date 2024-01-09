trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707757
LIVE Updates | CTET Exam City Intimation Slip 2024 To Be OUT SOON At ctet.nic.in soon- Check Latest Updates Here

CTET Exam City Intimation Slip 2024: The CTET 2024 hall ticket will provide comprehensive details about the exam date, timings, examination center, and exam-day instructions, scroll down for latest update.

 

CTET Exam City Intimation Slip 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education will soon release the exam city slip for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. The link to download the CTET pre-admit card 2024 will be activated on the official website, ctet.nic.in. While, historically, the CTET exam city slip has been available approximately 20 days before the exam, there is no confirmed date for its release. CTET 2024 is scheduled to take place on January 21, 2024. According to the CTET 2024 information bulletin, the CTET admit card 2024 will be issued three days before the exam. Candidates can download the admit card using their login credentials.

The CTET 2024 pre-admit card will include information about the allotted exam city, enabling candidates to plan for travel and accommodation. The CTET 2024 hall ticket will provide comprehensive details about the exam date, timings, examination center, and exam-day instructions.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on CTET Exam City Intimation Slip 2024.

CBSE CTET Exam City Slip 09-01-2024 Live: Welcome To The Live Blog Of Zee News English. Stay Connected With Us For The Latest And Live Updates On The Same.

