NewsEducation
JEE MAIN 2022

JEE Main 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Students to protest TODAY from 7 AM at Jantar Mantar demanding third attempt

All India Students Union and JEE Main candidates will be protesting in Jantar Mantar today August 10, 2022 demanding justice for the aspirants. The students will be protesting at Jantar Mantar from 7 AM to 11 AM. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 01:28 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

JEE Main 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Students to protest TODAY from 7 AM at Jantar Mantar demanding third attempt
LIVE Blog

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA released the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Results 2022 for session 2. Candidates can check their JEE Main results on the official website jee.nta.ac.in. However, students are not happy with just two attempts and want another attempt for JEE main, as they are trending #JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll on twitter with the hope that NTA will give candidates another attempt for JEE Main. Students have been demanding for a third attempt for the JEE Main examinations pointing out discrepancies in the response sheets, technical glitches in the session 2 of the exams.All India Students Union and JEE Main candidates will be protesting in Jantar Mantar today August 10, 2022 demanding justice for the aspirants. The students will be protesting at Jantar Mantar from 7 AM to 11 AM. 

Students are trending #JEEMainthirdattemptforall on twitter they have stated some reasons to conduct third attempt. Students have expressed thier opinion on 3rd attempt on twitter.

- Technical faults during the exam

- Wrong response sheets displayed

- No proper gap between attempts

JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam was conducted from 25- 30 July in which over 6 lakh candidates had appeared. The final answer key is already published and results will be published soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 1 on July 11. In session 1 examination 14 students secured 100 percentile of which 13 were male candidates.

Stay Tuned to Zee News for all the Latest and Live Updates on JEE Main 2022.

 

10 August 2022
01:25 AM

JEE Main 2022: Students to protest today 

JEE Main 2022 students will protest today from 7 AM at Jantar Mantar Delhi for another JEE Main attempt.

01:21 AM

JEE Main 2022: Students reaction on social media

JEE Main 2022JEE Main protestjee mainsjeemain. JEE main resultJEE main third attemptnta. nic. injeemain.nta.nic.in 2022jee mains resultnta jee mainsjee main resultjee main session 2 resultjee main result 2022 session 2NTA JEE Main

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 9, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was there a delayed action from government on Shrikant Tyagi?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 8, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!