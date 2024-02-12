LIVE JEE Main Result 2024 Session 1 To Be OUT SOON At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Latest Update Here
JEE Main Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will most likely declare the results in the evening, as per the past trends, but officials have not verified this time. Session 1 results will be available for download on the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in, scroll down for latest update.
JEE Main Result 2024: The National Testing Agency, or NTA, will declare the JEE Mains 2024 results today. According to previous trends, the results would be announced in the evening, but the exact time is yet to be confirmed by officials. Session 1 results will be available for download on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in, once they are released. The Session 1 test for Paper 2 (B.Arch and B. Planning) was held on January 24 in a single shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. Paper 1 (B.E. and B.Tech) was held in two shifts: 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
This year, a total of 12,25,529 candidates appeared for Session 1, with 11,70,036 taking the exam for the BE, BTech paper and 55,493 for the B.Arch and B.Planning paper.
JEE Mains Result 2024 LIVE: Session 1 Answer Key
The National Testing Agency, NTA, has already made available the Provisional Answer Keys and Recorded Response Sheet for the Answer Key Challenge for the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 1.
JEE Mains Session 1 LIVE
JEE Main session 1 results will be accessible on the following websites:
- jeemain.nta.ac.in
- ntaresults.nic.in.