Live Updates | GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board Class 10th, 12th Arts Commerce Results To Be Declared Soon On gseb.org- Check Direct Link, Date, Time Here
GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 will be announced soon, scroll down for all the live and latest updates.
GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will soon declare the Gujarat Board Class 10th Results 2023 and Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2023 for Commerce and Arts stream. According to the latest reports, Gujarat Board 10th, 12th Results are likely to be declared this week, however, the official confirmation for the declaration of the results is still awaited.
Once released, students will be able to check and download the GSEB SSC Result 2023 and GSEB HSC Result 2023 from the official website of the Gujarat Board – gseb.org.
GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 Declared
GSEB has already declared the Gujarat Board 12th Science Result and GUJCET Results on May 2, 2023. For the Gujarat HSC Science Result, the total pass percentage was recorded at 65.58 percent. The overall pass percentage for Group A was 72.27 percent and Group B was 61.71 percent.
GSEB 12 arts result 2023 date Live Updates: Exam Date
The GSEB Class 12 arts result 2023 will be out soon. According to reports the result will be out on May 22.
GSEB SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Class 10th Result Today
The GSEB result 2023 Class 10 link will be made activated at gseb.org.