Live Updates | NEET UG 2023 Registration Starts SOON, Check Date Time & More
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the application process for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2023 soon. As per the latest updates the NTA is expected to begin the registration for NEET 2023 tomorrow. Candidates who have passed class 12th with PCB (Physics, Chemistry Biology) or are appearing in the 12th class this year will be able to apply for the NEET UG 2023 on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG 2023 Registration Date
As per the media reports, the NTA is expected to start the NEET UG 2023 registration process on March 6, 2023, however, official confirmation for the NEET UG registration dates and time is awaited. The NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023.
NEET aspirants who are also appearing for the CBSE 12th Board Exams 2023 can checks the latest and live updates on the exam here.
NEET UG 2023 Registration Process: Mode of examination
Mode of Examination NEET (UG) – 2023 is expected to be a Pen & Paper-based Test, to be answered on the specially designed machine gradable OMR sheet using Ball Point Pen provided at the Centre.
NEET Paper pattern
For Section A (MCQs): To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer.
For Section B (MCQs): Candidates need to attempt any 10 Questions out of 15 Questions given. In the event of a candidate has attempted more than 10 questions, only the first 10 attempted questions will be considered for evaluation. There will also be a negative marking for Section B.
NEET UG 2023 Registration: Marking Scheme
Candidates must note that each correct answer will be rewarded 4 marks while 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. No marks will be rewarded or deducted for unattempted or unanswered questions.
NEET UG 2023 Exam pattern
The Test pattern of NEET (UG) - 2022 comprises four Subjects (Physics, Chemistry, botany, Zoology). Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.
NEET UG 2023 Application Form
As per the latest reports, the NTA will release the NEET UG 2023 Application forms on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in tomorrow on March 6, however, the official confirmation for the same is awaited.
NEET UG 2023 Exam Date
NTA is scheduled to conduct the NEET UG 2023 examination on May 7, 2023. The agency will soon commence the registration process for the largest medical entrance examination.
NTA is expected to begin the NEET UG 2023 registration process tomorrow, March 6, 2023 however the official confirmation for the commencement of application process is awaited.
