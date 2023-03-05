Live Updates | NEET UG 2023 Registration Starts SOON, Check Date Time & More

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the application process for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2023 soon. As per the latest updates the NTA is expected to begin the registration for NEET 2023 tomorrow. Candidates who have passed class 12th with PCB (Physics, Chemistry Biology) or are appearing in the 12th class this year will be able to apply for the NEET UG 2023 on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Registration Date

As per the media reports, the NTA is expected to start the NEET UG 2023 registration process on March 6, 2023, however, official confirmation for the NEET UG registration dates and time is awaited. The NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023.