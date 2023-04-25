upresults.nic.in, UP Board 12th Result 2023 (OUT) LIVE: Press Conference Begins, Check Direct Link and Toppers List Here

upresults.nic.in, UP Board 12th Result 2023 (OUT) LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh, UP Board Result Date 2023 is announced. Accordingly, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamaik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP will be releasing the UP Board 12th Result 2023 today, April 25. Students who appeared for the UP Inter exam 2023 will be able to check and download their UP board mark sheets from the official website of UP Results. The evaluation process of answer sheets started on March 18 and ended on April 1, 2023, at 258 evaluation centres spread across the state.

UP Board Results 2023: Total Students

UP Board Class 12th exam was conducted from February 16 to March 4 and 27,69,258 students appeared for the Uttar Pradesh intermediate exams.

UP Board Results 2023: Toppers List

Along with the UP Board result, list of toppers and the pass percentage would also be announced. In 2022, the UP board recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.33 percent. The overall pass percentage for boys was 81.21 per cent and for girls, it was 90.15 per cent.