LIVE | Uttarakhand Board Result 2024: UBSE UK Class 10th, 12th Result To Be OUT Tomorrow, April 30 At ubse.uk.gov.in- Check Latest Updates Here

Uttarakhand Board Result 2024: UBSE UK Class 10th, 12th Result To Be OUT Tomorrow, April 30 At ubse.uk.gov.in
UBSE Board 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is set to release the Uttarakhand Board Results 2024 tomorrow April 30. At 11:30 am, following a press conference, the official link for the UK Board results will become active. During the press conference, Uttarakhand board officials will also announce the state toppers, pass percentage, and other pertinent details.
Uttarakhand Board 2024: Exam Date
The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for 2024 took place from February 27 to March 16. Last year, the UK Board released the results for both classes on May 26. According to official records, the passing percentage for Class 10 was 85.17%, and for Class 12, it stood at 80.98%.
