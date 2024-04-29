Advertisement
NewsEducation
UTTARAKHAND BOARD RESULT 2024

LIVE | Uttarakhand Board Result 2024: UBSE UK Class 10th, 12th Result To Be OUT Tomorrow, April 30 At ubse.uk.gov.in- Check Latest Updates Here

Uttarakhand board results for classes 10th, 12th to be out on April 30. The exams were held from February 27 to March 16, 2024. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2024, 06:09 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Uttarakhand Board Result 2024 LIVE
LIVE Blog

UBSE Board 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is set to release the Uttarakhand Board Results 2024 tomorrow April 30. At 11:30 am, following a press conference, the official link for the UK Board results will become active. During the press conference, Uttarakhand board officials will also announce the state toppers, pass percentage, and other pertinent details.

Uttarakhand Board 2024: Exam Date

The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for 2024 took place from February 27 to March 16. Last year, the UK Board released the results for both classes on May 26. According to official records, the passing percentage for Class 10 was 85.17%, and for Class 12, it stood at 80.98%.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Uttarakhand Board Result 2024

29 April 2024
18:05 PM

UBSE Class 10th, 12th 2024 LIVE: Result Date

Uttarakhand board results for classes 10th and 12th will be released tomorrow, April 30, 2024 at 11 AM, stay tuned for all the latest updates. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Know why NSG commandos had to be sent to Sandeshkhali in Bengal
DNA
Land shifting in Ramban of Jammu
DNA
A massive fire broke out in the forests of Nainital, Uttarakhand
DNA
Know important information related to Amethi and Gandhi family
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan-Pak Army 'Secret Deal' ?
DNA Video
DNA: CBI recovers arms, ammunition in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: Will India Run on Sharia?
DNA Video
DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification
DNA Video
DNA: WhatsApp threatens to leave India
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Patna fire incident