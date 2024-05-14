Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2024: Class 10th, 12th Result To Be OUT SOON At mahresult.nic.in- Here’s How To Check Scores

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the Maharashtra Board Results 2024 anytime soon. However, the Board has not officially confirmed the actual date and time of the MSBSHSE result 2024 declaration. Students who took the Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th Exams 2024 will be able to get their results online using the official websites mahresult.nic.in or results.gov.in.

The MSBSHSE 12th examinations were held from February 21 to March 19, 2024, and the Maharashtra Board Class 10 exams 2024 were held across the state from March 1 to March 26, 2024. This year, more over 14 lakh students took the Maharashtra HSC test, while over 15 lakh candidates took the Class 10 exam.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Go to the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, find the links to Maharashtra SSC (10th Standard) or HSC (12th Standard) Result 2024.

3. Enter your login information, including your roll number and mother's first name.

4. Enter your information and view the result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the scorecard and print it for future reference.

During the press conference, the board will announce the names of the toppers, the overall pass rate, pass percentages by gender, and compartment exam dates. To pass the MSBSHSE SSC exams, students must score at least 33 in each subject. Last year, 15,77,256 students registered for the SSC exam, with 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls.