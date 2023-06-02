Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Today On mahresult.nic.in; Here's How To Download MSBSHSE Class 10th Scorecards Via SMS, DigiLocker

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon declare the Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2023 on the official websites - mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. According to the official notification, Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2023 will be released on the official websites today, June 2, 2023 at 11 am and the link to download the results will be activated at 1 pm.

Once released, students will be able to check and download their Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 from the official website following the simple steps given here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Steps To Download Class 10th Scorecards

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads, Maharastra SSC Result 2023

Step 3: Enter all the required details like roll number, DOB, etc

Step 4: Click on Submit and Your Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

However, if the students are able to access their results on the official website then they can check their Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2023 via SMS or through DigiLocker following the simple steps given below

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type MH (Exam Name) (Roll number)

Step 3: Send it to 57766

Step 4: You will receive your result via an SMS

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 On DigiLocker

Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker application or go to the website.

Step 2: Create a new registration or log in to your existing account.

Step 3: Access your account.

Step 4: Under the education tab, select Maharashtra SSC Result 2023.

Step 5: Submit your Aadhaar card information to obtain your Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2023.