Meghalaya HSSLC 2023: Class 12 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow- Check Time, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Date and time has been confirmed. As per the official announcement made by the Meghalaya Board, the MBOSE 12th Result for Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams will be declared tomorrow, May 9, 2023. Once released, it would be made available on mbose.inand megresults.nic.in. MBOSE will not be issuing the result booklet for the Meghalaya Board Result 2023, however, the MBOSE 12th Toppers list based on the streams would be declared tomorrow, May 9, 2023.

Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website: mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result link

Step 3: Click on the MBOSE HSSLC result link

Step 4: Enter required login credentials

Step 5: The result marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

“The Result of the HSSLC Examinations, 2023 (Science, Commerce & Vocational) Streams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 09-05-2023 during office hours. The result booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in,” read the official notice issued by MBOSE.

Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2023: Exam Date

The MBOSE HSSLC Exams for all four streams – Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational, were held from March 15 to March 30, 2023. The results for the Science, Commerce and Vocational streams will be declared tomorrow, May 9, 2023. The results for the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Arts Stream will be declared later.