NCERT

NCERT introduces Diploma course in Guidance and Counselling, details here

Candidates interested in the diploma programme can apply on the official website of the NCERT at ncert.nic.in. 

Representational image

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has decided to offer a one-year Diploma course in Guidance and Counselling in distance and face-to-face modes for teachers, teacher educators and key personnel from KVS, NVS, State Education Departments and NGOs.

NCERT said in an official notification: The course aims at enhancing the skills and competencies of teachers to promote holistic development of pupils and handle their academic, socio-emotional, and ethical problems.

Those interested in the diploma programme can apply on the official website of the NCERT at ncert.nic.in. The application process will end on November 5, 2021.

The NCERT said, “Spread over three phases, the course will contain Guided Self-learning (6 months, Distance), Intensive Practicum (3 months; full-time contact programme at the study centre) and Internship (3 months; in candidate’s home town/workplace).” 

“Admission to eligible candidates will be offered at DEPFE, NCERT, New Delhi and Regional Institutes of Education at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru and Shillong,” the notification added. Each centre will offer 50 seats. 

