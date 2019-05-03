48 hours to go for NEET UG 2019 exam: Last minute preparation tips

NEET UG 2019 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to hold the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) -UG 2019 exam in pen and paper mode at on May 5, 2019. With less than 48 hours to go for the test, here are five pointers to aid your last minute preparation tips.

Revision and Practice

In these final hours before the exam, candidates are advised to revise and practice all that they prepared in the last few months. Attempt a final mock paper, practising your exam strategy. Students should also go through the NCERT books and existing notes.

Formulae, topic and diagrams

A quick recap of all the formula-based questions, approaches and diagrams can boost the confidence of the exam taker. One can also prepare a topic-wise list, begin with revising their weakest angles and slowly progressing towards their comfort zones. This will also help in retaining information better.

Performance analysis

While candidates are always advised to analyse their mock papers, in these final hours before the exam, give a mock test one last go. Remember your planned approach and exam strategy, and attempt the test accordingly. Keeping in mind the marking pattern. A wrong answer can result in negative marking. Better to leave a question you're unsure of.

No new topics

Avoid picking up any new topic or study material. This will only confuse you at this stage. Stick to the basics and what you know.

Destress

Revise and practice while there's time. But as the exam hour draws closer, stay calm. Twenty-four hours before the test, stop preparing. Attempting the exam under pressure can only aggravate the stress situation. Instead, focus on your final checklist such as admit card and so on.