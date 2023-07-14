NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule Out On mcc.nic.in, Check MCC's Full Timetable Here

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the complete schedule for the NEET UG 2023 Counselling on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2023 exam can now check and download the NEET Counselling schedule from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Date, Time

Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2023 exam will be able to apply for the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 from July 20 to July 25. After the registration, candidates will be allowed to complete the choice filling and locking process from July 22 to July 26, 2023.



NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result Date

The NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result will be declared on the official website - mcc.nic.in on July 29 and the selected candidates will be able to upload the required documents on MCC's portal on July 30. Reporting for the candidates selected in the first round of NEET UG 2023 Counselling will be done from July 31 to August 4 and the document verification process will be conducted on August 5 and Aug 6, 2023.

Here's How To Download NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads- "Schedule of UG Counselling 2023"

Step 3: Download the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule PDF that appeared on your screen

Step 4: Save the NEET Counselling Schedule and take a printout if needed

The MCC/DGHS will be conducting Counseling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC(only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only 8 Central Institutes).

Here's How To Apply For NEET UG 2023 Counselling

Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 will be able to apply on the official website following the simple steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads"New Registration NEET UG 2023 Counselling"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab entre the required credentials like NEET UG Roll Number, NEET application number etc

Step 4: Now log in again with the NEET UG 2023 Roll number

Step 5: Fill the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Form and pay the counseling fee

Step 6: Complete the choice-filling process by selecting your desired colleges

Candidates must note that the choice-filling process will begin after 2-3 days of commencement of the NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration. Candidates are advised to select as many colleges as possible in the choice-filling process to increase their chances of getting admission to medical colleges.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: List Of Important Documets Required For Process

NEET UG admit card, rank card Photograph of the candidate Signature of the candidate DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate) Qualification Certificate (12th Marksheet or Certificate) Category certificate (Other than general) Character certificate Medical Fitness certificate Identity proof(Aadhaar Card/Passport/Voter ID /Pan Card/Driving License/Ration Card)

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Number Of Rounds Of Counselling

There will be four rounds of counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round & Stray Vacancy Round. Out of these four rounds, three rounds will be conducted online by MCC i.e. Round 1, Round 2 and Mop-Up Round. The Stray Vacancy round will be conducted by the respective Deemed Universities for which a list of students in order of merit, equaling to ten times the number of vacant seats will be forwarded to the Deemed Universities for the Stray Vacancy round.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Mop-Up Round

Fresh Registration with payment of registration fee for Mop Up Round for the following candidates :Who registered in Round-2 & exited with Forfeiture of fees can register again with payment of fees. However, candidates who have already joined and taken admission in Round-2 of AIQ/Deemed/ Central Universities/AIIMS/JIPMER will not be eligible to participate in Mop Up Round. (Those who registered but were not allotted a seat in Round-1 & Round-2 need not register again).