NEET UG Result: Odisha's Top 3 Scorers Who Are All From The Same School - Meet These Stars On Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra Day

UG NEET 2023: With their astounding performance in the NEET (National Eligibility and Entrance Test) 2023, students from the SAI International School in Odisha have once again demonstrated their mettle. In addition to making a name for themselves in the state, the state's top three students—Swayam Shakti Tripathy, who received an All India Rank of 8 and is currently ranked first in Odisha, Surya Pratap Mishra, who received an AIR of 35 and is currently ranked second in the state, and Abhipsa Chowdhury, who received an AIR of 63—have also established new standards for success.

The state's highest NEET UG 2023 scorer, Swayam Shakti Tripathy, expressed his pride and excitement. At SAI International School, he acknowledged the crucial contributions of his mentors. Additionally, he also expressed his gratitude to his parents for their unfailing support. The second-place finisher in the state, Surya Pratap Mishra, acknowledged that studying for the NEET tests was difficult but worthwhile. He expressed gratitude to his professors and coaches at Akash for their direction and commended SAI International School for giving him a solid foundation in the medical sciences. In the NEET UG 2023, Abhipsa Chowdhury expressed her appreciation and pride for earning third place in Odisha. She credited her family, instructors, and the SAI International School community for helping her succeed.

All of these students stressed the value of investing a lot of time in comprehending concepts, practicing for mock exams, and studying question papers from earlier years. They also emphasized how important it was to stay motivated and maintain a positive outlook during their preparation. The outstanding results SAIoneers achieved in the NEET Exams 2023 are evidence of the school's dedication to developing well-rounded students and encouraging academic achievement. The chairperson of SAI International, Dr. Silpi Sahoo, expressed her deep satisfaction at the students' exceptional success. We are incredibly proud of our students' remarkable results in the NEET Examinations 2023, Dr. Sahoo stated.

Naveen Patnaik, the chief minister of Odisha, met with the top NEET 2023 candidates and wished them well in the future. Of the 55,866 applicants from Odisha, 28,330 passed the NEET exam, which is noteworthy. The state had submitted a total of 57,092 exam applications. In 497 cities across the nation, including 14 outside of India, the NTA administered the test to 20,87,462 candidates at 4,097 distinct testing locations.