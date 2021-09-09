NIRF ranking 2021: IIT Madras ranked in top spot for third consecutive year, check full list

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education announced the new National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking on Thursday with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retaining the top spot among institutes in the country. IIT-Madras has retained the top spot for third year in a row. The institute had scored 83.88 and 85.31 in the NIRF 2019 and NIRF 2020 ranking, respectively.

While, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru is second followed by IIT Bombay. Also, IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur are among the top five. IIT Kharagpur, Roorkee and Guwahti are ranked, sixth, seveth and eigth, respectively. Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University complete the top 10 ranking.

In the sixth edition of the NIRF was announced by Union Education Dharmendra Pradhan today, September 9. The rankings have been made for ten categories; Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Research and Law.

The top 10 engineering colleges in the country are: IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, NIT Tiruchirappalli, and NIT Surathkal.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad ranked as the best B-School, while Jamia Hamdard was declared the top institution for pharmacy studies. In the colleges category, Miranda House in Delhi bagged the first rank followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women, Delhi and Loyola College, Chennai.

As per the NIRF ranking, AIIMS Delhi has bagged the top spot among medical colleges followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

