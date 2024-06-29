NTA Announces New Dates For UGC NET, CSIR-UGC NET After Recent Cancellations

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the new dates for UGC-NET, Joint CSIR UGC NET and NCET (National Common Entrance Test) exams.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that the UGC NET June 2024 exams will take place from August 21 to September 4. The Joint CSIR UGC NET is scheduled for July 25 to July 27, and the NCET exams will be held on July 10. All these exams, including the UGC NET, will be conducted in a computer-based format, transitioning from the previously used pen-and-paper mode for the UGC NET June 2024 Cycle examination.

As per the agency cited by ANI, the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024 exams will be held as per the previous notification on July 6, 2024.

Earlier, these exams were cancelled or postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

The Ministry of Education had cancelled the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test, a day after it was conducted on June 18. The exams were conducted in two shifts across various cities nationwide.

The ministry in the notice said, "To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be canceled."

Meanwhile the CSIR-UGC NET exams for the year 2024 were postponed.