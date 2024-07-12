OSSC CGL Result 2024 Declared At ossc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here

OSSC CGL Result 2024: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the results for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE) prelims. A total of 2763 candidates have qualified for the mains exam. Those who took the OSSC CGL prelims can view and download their results from the official OSSC website ossc.gov.in. Selected candidates must prepare for the mains exam, as indicated in the result PDF where their roll numbers are listed. The prelims were conducted on June 23, 2024.

These selected candidates will compete for 543 vacancies available in various Group B and C positions within the Odisha government. The OSSC CGL recruitment process includes three stages: prelims (already conducted), mains written exam, and document verification to confirm eligibility.

OSSC CGL Result 2024: Steps to download PDF here

1. Visit the official portal of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), ossc.gov.in.

2. Select the result link from the homepage.

3. Select "List of candidates (2763 nos.) provisionally shortlisted for appearing in the Main Written Examination for various posts under CGLRE -2023" from the page that is redirected.

4. A PDF result will appear on the screen.

5. Review the same and get the file.

6. Print out the page for your records.

All shortlisted candidates must take the mains exam. The Commission has yet to announce the mains exam date, but admit cards will be issued about two weeks prior. Candidates must pass all three rounds—prelims, mains, and interview—to be selected for the job. The cut-off marks for the OSSC CGL prelims exam vary based on the candidate's category.