pseb.ac.in PSEB 12th Result 2023 Declared, Direct Link Activated For Punjab Board Class 12th Scorecard
PSEB 12th Result 2023 link is now activated on the official website pseb.ac.in, scroll down for the direct link to download Punjab Board 12th scorecards.
PSEB 12th Result 2023 Declared: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the PSEB Class 12 Results on May 24 however the result link has been activated today. Students who appeared for the Punjab Board 12th exams this year can now check and download their PSEB 12th Board Result 2023 from the official website - www.pseb.ac.in.
Students can download their Punjab Board 12th Result 2023 from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below
PSEB Result 2023 Declared: Here's How To Download Punjab Board 12th Scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Ink available PSEB 12th Result 2023
Step 3A new window will open, enter your login details and submit
Step 4: Your Punjab Class 12 Result 2023 or Punjab Class 10 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the same and take a printout of it for all
PSEB 12th Result 2023 Direct Link
Students who are unable to access their results on the official website can check and download their PSEB 12th Result 2023 via SMS and DIgiLocker.
PSEB 12th Result 2023 Via SMS
Step 1: Open SMS app on your mobile phone
Step 2: Now type PB12 <RollNo> and send to 5676750
Step 3: Check your PSEB 12th Result 2023 received on your phone
