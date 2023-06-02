RBSE Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result Official Date, Time Announced, BSER Ajmer Board Scorecards Out TODAY On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan Education Minister Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla has released the official date and time for the declaration of BSER Ajmer Class 10th Result 2023, scroll down to check important details.
RBSE 10th Result 2023: The Board Of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer will declare the RBSE Board Results 2023 for class 10th on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in today. Rajasthan Education Minister Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla took on Twitter to inform about the date and time of the declaration of the result.
"Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan 10th Class Result will be released tomorrow at 1 PM on Shiksha Sankul. My best wishes in advance to all the candidates," tweeted Kalla.
माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड राजस्थान की कक्षा दसवीं की परीक्षा का परिणाम कल दोपहर 1:00 बजे शिक्षा संकुल में जारी किया जाएगा।
सभी परीक्षार्थियों को मेरी अग्रिम शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/mUqVAVdRN5 — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) June 1, 2023
RBSE 10th Result Date, Time
RBSE 10th Result 2023 will be declared on June 2, 2023 at 1pm on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students who appeared fpr the Rajsthan Board Class 10th Exams 2023, will be able to check and download their BSE Ajmer 10th Results 2023 from the official website following the simple steps given below
Here's How To Download RBSE 10th Board Result 2023
Step 1. Visit the official website of RBSE, rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the RBSE 10th Result 2023 link
Step 3. In the newly opened tab, enter login details - roll number, DOB
Step 4: Click on 'Submit' and your RBSE 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download your RBSE Board Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference
RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates
BSER has already declared the RBSE Class 12th Result 2023 for Science, Arts and Commerce streams on the official website. RBSE Board Result 2023 for classes 5th and 8th have also been declared by the Rajasthan Board.
