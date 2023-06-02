topStoriesenglish2616641
NewsEducation
RBSE 10TH RESULT 2023

RBSE Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result Official Date, Time Announced, BSER Ajmer Board Scorecards Out TODAY On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan Education Minister Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla has released the official date and time for the declaration of BSER Ajmer Class 10th Result 2023, scroll down to check important details.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 08:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

RBSE Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result Official Date, Time Announced, BSER Ajmer Board Scorecards Out TODAY On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th Result 2023: The Board Of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer will declare the RBSE Board Results 2023 for class 10th on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in today. Rajasthan Education Minister Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla took on Twitter to inform about the date and time of the declaration of the result. 

"Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan 10th Class Result will be released tomorrow at 1 PM on Shiksha Sankul. My best wishes in advance to all the candidates," tweeted Kalla.

RBSE 10th Result Date, Time

RBSE 10th Result 2023 will be declared on June 2, 2023 at 1pm on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students who appeared fpr the Rajsthan Board Class 10th Exams 2023, will be able to check and download their BSE Ajmer 10th Results 2023 from the official website following the simple steps given below

Here's How To Download RBSE 10th Board Result 2023

Step 1. Visit the official website of RBSE, rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the RBSE 10th Result 2023 link

Step 3. In the newly opened tab, enter login details - roll number, DOB 

Step 4:  Click on 'Submit' and your RBSE 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5:  Download your RBSE Board Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

BSER has already declared the RBSE Class 12th Result 2023 for Science, Arts and Commerce streams on the official website. RBSE Board Result 2023 for classes 5th and 8th have also been declared by the Rajasthan Board.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!