Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC Phase 3 exam notification out, check updates at rrbcdg.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting exams in Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) and the RRB NTPC Phase 3 CBT exam dates have been announced. The exam date notice can be downloaded from the official site of regional RRBs. A total of 28 lakh candidates will appear for the examination. The RRB NTPC exam is conducted to recruit for 35,208 vacancies. 

RRB NTPC Phase 3 exam notification out, check updates at rrbcdg.gov.in

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting exams in Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) and the RRB NTPC Phase 3 CBT exam dates have been announced. 

The Phase 3 of Computer Based Test, CBT 1 will be held from January 31 to February 12, 2021. The exam date notice can be downloaded from the official site of regional RRBs.

A total of 28 lakh candidates will appear for the examination

As per the official notice, the official link to view the date and city for exams of candidates and download of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be available on all RRB websites on January 21, 2021, at 9 pm. 

While, the call letters will be sent four days prior to the exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimated link. 

For all the exams, candidates appearing will have to compulsorily produce a COVID-19 self-declaration form at the exam center. 

RRB NTPC exam is conducted to recruit for nearly 35,208 vacancies of Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, among others in multiple phases. Candidates can check the official site for regional RRBs for details.

The Phase 1 examination started on December 28 and ended on January 13, 2021. The Phase 2 examination started on January 16 and will end on January 30, 2021. 

