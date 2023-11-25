SSC GD Constable 2024 Notification OUT For Over 26,000 Vacancies At ssc.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Register Here

SSC GD Constable Recruitment: SSC GD Constable 2024 Notification is released. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued GD Constable official notification on November 24. Candidates who want to apply for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Exam, 2024 can login to the official website-ssc.nic.in and apply till December 31.The deadline for registration is December 31 whereas the examination will be conducted from February 20 to 29 and March 1 to 12. The examination will be categorised into four main stages including a Computer Based Test (CBT), a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a Physical Standard Test (PST). The Staff Selection Commission will be looking to fill 26,146 vacancies for General Duty Constables across the country.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2023-24: Direct Link

SSC GD Constable 2024: Steps To Apply Here

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Now you will be prompted to fill out the registration form by providing all the required information. This will include your full name, email ID and contact information.

Step 3: Candidates will next have to log in themselves once the credentials have been generated.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form and provide the details as prompted.

Step 5: Now you will be asked to upload the documents followed by an application fee payment.

Step 6: Once you have paid the fee the application form should be displayed on your screen.

Step 7: Download the file and take a printout so that it can be used for future reference.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates aspiring to become SSC GD Constables must have successfully completed their Matriculation or class 10 examinations from a recognized board or university. Eligibility requires candidates to be at least 18 years old and not more than 23 years old. It's essential to note that candidates failing to meet these criteria will be excluded from the application process.

SSC GD Constable 2024: Vacancies

According to the official notification, there are 26,146 vacancies for the SSC GD Constable post. SSC has allocated 23,347 positions for males and 2,799 positions for females. It is strongly advised to rely solely on the information provided in the official notification.