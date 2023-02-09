SSC MTS Recruitment 2023: Registration Process at ssc.nic.in to end Soon, Check Last Date to Apply and Other Details
The last date to apply for SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 is February 17.
SSC MTS Recruitment 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of SSC MTS (Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff) and Havaldars. According to the notification released on SSC's official website at https://ssc.nic.in, the SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment drive is being held for over 11,000 vacancies.
Interested candidates need to apply at the Commission's official website -- https://ssc.nic.in.
SSC MTS Recruitment 2023: Number of vacancies?
SSC MTS Recruitment 2023: The tentative number of vacancies for the SSC MTS and Havaldar posts are as under:
-- MTS: 10,880 vacant posts
-- Havaldar in CBIC and CBN: 529 vacant posts
SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment: Age limit?
SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: As on January 1, 2023, the age limit should be:
-- MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue): 18-25 years, which means candidates born not before 02.01.1998 and not later than 01.01.2005.
-- Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS: 18-27 years, which means candidates born not before 02.01.1996 and not later than 01.01.2005.
SSC MTS Recruitment: Educational qualification?
SSC MTS Recruitment: The interested candidates must have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board as on or before February 17, 2023.
SSC MTS Jobs 2023: How to apply?
SSC MTS Jobs 2023: Interested and eligible candidates need to apply online at ssc.nic.in.
SSC MTS last date to apply
SSC MTS last date to apply: The last date to apply is February 17 (23:00 hours).
SSC MTS 2023: Check official notification
