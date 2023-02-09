SSC MTS Recruitment 2023: Registration Process at ssc.nic.in to end Soon, Check Last Date to Apply and Other Details

SSC MTS Recruitment 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of SSC MTS (Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff) and Havaldars. According to the notification released on SSC's official website at https://ssc.nic.in, the SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment drive is being held for over 11,000 vacancies.

Interested candidates need to apply at the Commission's official website -- https://ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2023: Number of vacancies?

SSC MTS Recruitment 2023: The tentative number of vacancies for the SSC MTS and Havaldar posts are as under:

-- MTS: 10,880 vacant posts



-- Havaldar in CBIC and CBN: 529 vacant posts

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment: Age limit?

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: As on January 1, 2023, the age limit should be:

-- MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue): 18-25 years, which means candidates born not before 02.01.1998 and not later than 01.01.2005.

-- Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS: 18-27 years, which means candidates born not before 02.01.1996 and not later than 01.01.2005.

SSC MTS Recruitment: Educational qualification?

SSC MTS Recruitment: The interested candidates must have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board as on or before February 17, 2023.

SSC MTS Jobs 2023: How to apply?

SSC MTS Jobs 2023: Interested and eligible candidates need to apply online at ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS last date to apply

SSC MTS last date to apply: The last date to apply is February 17 (23:00 hours).