topStoriesenglish2618344
NewsEducation
TAMIL NADU SCHOOLS CLOSED

Tamil Nadu Schools Closed: Schools Reopening Postponed Due To Intense Heatwave Conditions- Check New Dates Here

Tamil Nadu school reopening has been postponed. As per the official notice issued by the Tamil Nadu Government, the schools will now be reopening on June 12. Scroll down for all the information.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 04:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Tamil Nadu Schools Closed: Schools Reopening Postponed Due To Intense Heatwave Conditions- Check New Dates Here

The reopening of schools after the summer holidays has been postponed yet again in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu School Education Department, on Monday, June 5, 2023, announced that classes VI to XII will begin on June 12, while Classes I to V will resume from June 14. The severe heat experienced in the state had prompted demands from various individuals and groups to delay the reopening. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, minister of school education, stated that the decision to push back the reopening date once more was made in response to instructions given by chief minister M.K. Stalin to safeguard students from the extreme heat in several regions of the State. 

In light of the current weather, this choice attempts to put students' safety and comfort first. The extension of time is intended to provide students in Tamil Nadu with a safer and more favourable learning environment.

Tamil Nadu Schools: Reopening Dates

Earlier, schools were scheduled to reopen from this week, on June 7. However, over the last few weeks, concerns were being raised about the weather and high temperatures across several parts of the State. Initially, the School Education Department had decided to reopen schools for classes VI to XII on June 1 and for classes I to V on June 5. The new dates for reopening are now set for June 12 for students from classes 6 to 12, and June 14 for students from classes 1 to 5.

All Schools in Chengalpattu district were further instructed not to conduct special classes for senior school students ahead of the reopening dates on campus and were warned of departmental action if found to be in violation.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile