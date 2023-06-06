Tamil Nadu Schools Closed: Schools Reopening Postponed Due To Intense Heatwave Conditions- Check New Dates Here

The reopening of schools after the summer holidays has been postponed yet again in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu School Education Department, on Monday, June 5, 2023, announced that classes VI to XII will begin on June 12, while Classes I to V will resume from June 14. The severe heat experienced in the state had prompted demands from various individuals and groups to delay the reopening. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, minister of school education, stated that the decision to push back the reopening date once more was made in response to instructions given by chief minister M.K. Stalin to safeguard students from the extreme heat in several regions of the State.

In light of the current weather, this choice attempts to put students' safety and comfort first. The extension of time is intended to provide students in Tamil Nadu with a safer and more favourable learning environment.

Tamil Nadu Schools: Reopening Dates

Earlier, schools were scheduled to reopen from this week, on June 7. However, over the last few weeks, concerns were being raised about the weather and high temperatures across several parts of the State. Initially, the School Education Department had decided to reopen schools for classes VI to XII on June 1 and for classes I to V on June 5. The new dates for reopening are now set for June 12 for students from classes 6 to 12, and June 14 for students from classes 1 to 5.

All Schools in Chengalpattu district were further instructed not to conduct special classes for senior school students ahead of the reopening dates on campus and were warned of departmental action if found to be in violation.