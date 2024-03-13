TANCET 2024 Answer Key To Be OUT Today At tancet.annauniv.edu; Check Steps To Download

TANCET 2024: Anna University is set to release the answer keys for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 today, March 13. Aspirants who appeared for the MBA entrance exam can access the TANCET 2024 answer key via the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. The TANCET 2024 examination was held on March 9, with the MCA test conducted in the morning shift from 10 am to 12 pm, followed by the MBA exam in the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Additionally, the CEETA PG exam took place on March 10, spanning from 10 am to 12 pm.

Candidates are required to utilize their login credentials, including registration number and date of birth, to download the provisional TANCET 2024 answer key. This provisional key will serve as the basis for students to raise objections, which the university will review before issuing the final answer key.

TANCET 2024 Answer Key: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit TANCET’s official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: At the homepage, click on the link, “TANCET 2024 answer key."

Step 3: The student login window will open.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information to log in.

Step 5: The TANCET 2024 answer key will be displayed.

Step 6: Download the TANCET 2024 answer key and save the copy for future reference.

The TANCET 2024 answer key enables candidates to estimate their scores in the examination. The test consisted of 100 questions, each carrying one mark. Correct answers will be awarded one mark, while an incorrect response will result in a deduction of 0.25 marks. Subsequently, Anna University will announce the TANCET 2024 result following the release of the final answer key. The university will also provide candidates with a separate TANCET 2024 scorecard.