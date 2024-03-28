TANCET Result 2024 Declared At tancet.annauniv.edu- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TANCET Result 2024: TANCET results for MBA and MCA exams have been released. The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) results were released by Anna University, Chennai on March 28, following the schedule. Candidates can access and download their TANCET 2024 results at tancet.annauniv.edu, the official website. Candidates must submit their date of birth and application number in order to access the same.

The TANCET MBA exam was administered by Anna University during the second shift on March 9 from 2:30 to 4:30. However, the first shift, which went from 10 am to 12 pm, was dedicated to the MCA entrance exam. 24, 814 individuals showed up for the MBA exam, compared to 9,206 who enrolled for the MCA exam. On April 3, the scorecards will be made available for download, and they will remain available until May 3, 2024.

TANCET 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu

2. Select the TANCET result link from the homepage that displays.

3. Type in the requested password and username.

4. Click to view and download the scorecard.

5. Print this page off for your future reference.

Presenting the score card at the time of entry is required. If the score card is misplaced, a duplicate can be acquired by sending a written request to The Secretary (TANCET), Anna University, Chennai – 600 025, for a fee of 300/-in the form of a Demand Draft.