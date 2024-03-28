TANCET Result 2024 Releasing Today At tancet.annauniv.edu- Check Steps To Download Here

TANCET Result 2024: According to schedule, Anna University will release the TANCET Result 2024 today, March 28, 2024. Once the results are available, candidates who took the exam can obtain them from the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. The final answer keys for the TANCET 2024 Exam have already been made available by the institution. In the meantime, candidates can download it from the official website. According to rumours, Anna University will likely announce the results by the afternoon or evening today. It is recommended that candidates hold off until the institution verifies the timing. Candidates cannot access the results unless they click on the link and check in with their credentials after the results are announced.

TANCET 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit tancet.annauniv.edu, the official website.

Step 2: Locate the TANCET 2024 section results area on the homepage.

Step 3: Click the link and provide the necessary login information. Press the submit button.

Step 4: The outcome will show up on the screen.

Anna University conducts TANCET to provide MBA and MCA programmes to qualified applicants. The exam was administered this year on March 9, 2024. There were two shifts for the exam: morning from 10 AM to 12 PM and afternoon from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. The test of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with four possible answers. On March 13, the answer key became available. On March 22, the final answer keys were made available. The scorecards will be accessible from April 3 until May 3, per the website's notification.