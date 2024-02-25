Telangana Intermediate Board Exam 2024 Admit Card OUT At tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Steps To Download Here

TS Board Exams 2024: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the admit cards for the Intermediate board exams 2024 on its official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The exams are scheduled to take place from February 28 to March 19, with the morning shift being from 9 AM to 12 noon. Principals of affiliated institutes have been granted the ability to download the hall tickets using their college logins. The board has urged students to carefully review crucial details on their admit cards, including the photo, signature, name, medium, and subjects. In case of any discrepancies, students are advised to promptly inform their college principal or the district intermediate education officer for necessary corrections.

TS Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket Download: Direct Link

TS Inter 2nd Year Hall Ticket Download: Direct Link

Notably, the chief superintendents of the theory examination centers have been instructed to permit candidates to enter the examination center even without the principal's signature on the hall ticket.

The first-year examinations are slated to conclude on March 18, followed by the second-year exams wrapping up on March 19. It's worth mentioning that post the 2023 board exams, the TSBIE had arranged for psychologists to provide support to Intermediate students.

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website of TSBIE - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

- On the homepage, navigate to the hall ticket link under the "Student Hall Tickets - IPE March 2024" section.

- A new page will open.

- Enter your SSC Hall Ticket No/Previous Hall Ticket no and date of birth.

- The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the hall ticket and keep a copy for future reference.

The admit card will contain essential details such as the Name of the Board, Examination Name, Student's Name, Father's Name, Mother's Name, Name of the Examination Centre, Exam centre address, Roll Number, and Student's Photograph. Candidates are advised to follow these instructions diligently to ensure a smooth examination process.