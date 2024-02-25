trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2724731
NewsEducation
TS INTERMEDIATE EXAM 2024

Telangana Intermediate Board Exam 2024 Admit Card OUT At tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Steps To Download Here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the admit cards for the Intermediate board exams 2024. Exams are scheduled from Feb 28 to Mar 19, 9 AM to 12 PM.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 09:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Telangana Intermediate Board Exam 2024 Admit Card OUT At tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Steps To Download Here TS Intermediate Exam 2024

TS Board Exams 2024: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the admit cards for the Intermediate board exams 2024 on its official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The exams are scheduled to take place from February 28 to March 19, with the morning shift being from 9 AM to 12 noon. Principals of affiliated institutes have been granted the ability to download the hall tickets using their college logins. The board has urged students to carefully review crucial details on their admit cards, including the photo, signature, name, medium, and subjects. In case of any discrepancies, students are advised to promptly inform their college principal or the district intermediate education officer for necessary corrections.

TS Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket Download: Direct Link

TS Inter 2nd Year Hall Ticket Download: Direct Link

Notably, the chief superintendents of the theory examination centers have been instructed to permit candidates to enter the examination center even without the principal's signature on the hall ticket.

The first-year examinations are slated to conclude on March 18, followed by the second-year exams wrapping up on March 19. It's worth mentioning that post the 2023 board exams, the TSBIE had arranged for psychologists to provide support to Intermediate students.

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website of TSBIE - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
- On the homepage, navigate to the hall ticket link under the "Student Hall Tickets - IPE March 2024" section.
- A new page will open.
- Enter your SSC Hall Ticket No/Previous Hall Ticket no and date of birth.
- The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the hall ticket and keep a copy for future reference.

The admit card will contain essential details such as the Name of the Board, Examination Name, Student's Name, Father's Name, Mother's Name, Name of the Examination Centre, Exam centre address, Roll Number, and Student's Photograph. Candidates are advised to follow these instructions diligently to ensure a smooth examination process.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?