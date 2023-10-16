trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2675960
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM SCHOOLS CLOSED

Thiruvananthapuram Schools Closed: Colleges, Schools Shut Today Due To Heavy Rains- Details Here

Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala faces severe flooding and landslides, prompting closure of schools and colleges on October 16. Relief efforts underway as heavy rains persist, causing widespread damage.

 

Oct 16, 2023
Kerala Rains: The district administration in Thiruvananthapuram has issued an order to close schools and colleges on October 16, today due to continuous rainfall. Reports of landslides and flooding have surfaced in various parts of Kerala, particularly in the southernmost district of Thiruvananthapuram. District Collector Geromic George announced the closure of all educational institutions in the district due to heavy rains.

Television visuals depict the consequences of the persistent rainfall since Saturday, with waterlogging and flooding affecting streets, roads, and low-lying areas in Thiruvananthapuram. The Technopark colony in Kazhakootam witnessed water entering homes, necessitating evacuations. Numerous homes in the district experienced water ingress, and some areas encountered landslides. Rescue operations involved evacuating people from submerged homes using inflatable boats to relocate them to camps.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty, after inspecting the affected areas, highlighted the unusual situation in Thiruvananthapuram caused by the incessant rains. He mentioned widespread waterlogging and the exacerbation of the situation by the non-receding sea water. Sivankutty assured that the district administration was undertaking relief operations urgently, providing all necessary aid and assistance to those affected.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan also visited flood-affected areas, as reported on his Facebook page. Following a ministerial meeting, Sivankutty, in a press briefing, emphasized the severe impact of floods and waterlogging on many parts of Thiruvananthapuram, particularly the capital city. Rajan noted that the capital received over 100 mm of rainfall, with nearly double that amount around the international airport since Saturday night.

