UP Board Exam 2021 latest updates: Practical exams from February; datesheet for main exams expected soon

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Board will be conducting the practicals for class 10 and 12 in February 2021. The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPSEC) has declared the practical exam time table for class 10 and 12 for the education year 2021.

According to the official website, the practicals for standard 10 and 12 will start from February 3 and will end on February 22. The practical exams will be conducted for the compulsory subjects including ethical or naitik yoga, sports and physical education of an individual and regular students at the school level by respective authorities.

The Uttar Pradesh Board will follow all the necessary guidelines and the social distancing norms given by WHO and Indian Government while conducting the State Board Intermediate Practical Examination in order to avoid any health emergency.

All the practical exams will be conducted under the surveillance of CCTV cameras and the school principles are asked to save these recording for future proposes.

The internal examiner will give 50 per cent and the external examiner will award the remaining 50 per cent marks for the practical examination.

The exam will be conducted in two phases:

Phase One: Phase One of the practical exams will take place from Wednesday (February 3) to Friday (February 12). The areas for the first phase of the practical exam includes Agra, Sharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan, Basti.

Phase Two: Phase Two of the practical exams will start from Saturday (February 13) and will end on Monday (February 22). The areas for the first phase of the practical exam includes Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur.

Live TV