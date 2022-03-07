हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPPSC PCS Mains 2021

UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 revised exam schedule out at uppsc.up.nic.in, check dates here

UPPSC PCS Main exam 2021 will be held in three districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Ghaziabad. 

UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 revised exam schedule out at uppsc.up.nic.in, check dates here
Representational image

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the revised exam schedule for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 2021. Candidates who applied for the Main exam can check the official website uppsc.up.nic.in for the detailed schedule. 

Candidates should note that the UPPSC PCS Main exam 2021 will be held in three districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Ghaziabad. The exam will be conducted on March 23, 24, 25, and 27 in two shifts— from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The UPPSC PCS Main exam 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held from January 28 to January 31, which was delayed in the wake of the third Covid-19 wave. 

Candidates who clear the UPPSC Main exam will have to appear for a Viva-Voce/Personality test round. The selection process for the UPPSC PCS exam is held in three stages-- Preliminary, Main, and Personality Test. 

