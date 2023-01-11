Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV unveiled in India; Check features, design and more

Tata Motors unveiled the long-time rumored Tata Sierra EV at the Auto Expo 2023, along with the Tata Harrier EV expanding its electric SUV range in India. The Tata Sierra EV is the third electric SUV of the brand in India. Besides, Tata Motors showcased 14 vehicles at the Auto Expo 2023, which includes Tata Avinya and Tata Curvv concept EVs. Some other highlights for Tata Motors at the show include vehicles Tata Punch iCNG and Tata Altroz iCNG.

Based on the looks, Tata Sierra EV has the signature design language of Tata EVs merged with the iconic style of Tata Sierra. The EV presents a big boxy design with smooth curves. The overhang of the electric SUV attracts the most attention with a long LED bar on the rear end of the car. Furthermore, the electric SUV seems vaguely similar to the Harrier Electric SUV.

