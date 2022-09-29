Govt defers Electric Vehicle Battery Standards, EV makers welcomes the decision

Several EV fire incidents which took place in the first six months of 2022 have shaken buyers' trust in two-wheeler EVs. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has hence deferred the tough EV battery standards (AIS-156 and AIS-038) and EV makers have welcomed the decision, saying it will help Indian battery makers redesign batteries and introduce safe vehicles on the roads. Alarmed at the battery fire incidents, the Ministry had constituted a committee of experts to suggest safety standards for batteries, battery components, and related systems. EV giants stated that this decision of the government is ‘most welcome from the industry perspective.’

Akshay Singhal, Founder and CEO of Log9 Materials, said that the deferment in the implementation of the EV battery standards and the government's latest decision to roll out the regulations in phases is "most welcome from the industry perspective." He further added "This move will ensure adequate diligence is done before the revived generation of batteries arrives to the Indian consumers."

Kalyan C. Korimerla, Managing Director, Etrio said that this will ensure that Indian battery makers can be thorough in redesigning the batteries, certification agencies have ample time to gear up for increased testing mandates, and "at the same time, vehicle OEMs now have enough time to introduce vehicles using these new batteries into the market in a safe manner and to get their vehicles re-certified."

An Ola Electric spokesperson said that the company is fully aligned and supportive of new standards based on the AIS 156 amendment.

"We also urge the industry peers to commit to meeting the amended regulations within the effective date of implementation. These norms are ahead of most current international standards and regulations, and will make India a world leader in EVs and cells while accelerating our country`s and world`s transition to electric mobility," said EV makers Ola Electric spokesperson.

