Nitin Gadkari

Cost of electric vehicles to be at par with petrol-run vehicles in 2 years: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari stressed the need for shifting to a cheaper indigenous fuel and hoped that this would soon become a reality, bringing down air pollution levels and improving the general condition in Delhi.

Cost of electric vehicles to be at par with petrol-run vehicles in 2 years: Nitin Gadkari
Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said rapid strides in technology and green fuel will reduce the cost of electric automobiles, bringing them at par with petrol-run vehicles in the next two years. Replying in the Lok Sabha on the Demands for Grants for Road Transport and Highways Ministry, 2022-23, Gadkari emphasised the need to shift to cost-effective indigenous fuel and hoped that this fuel will be a reality soon, bringing the pollution levels down and improving the overall situation in Delhi.

Urging MPs to adopt hydrogen technologies for transport, Gadkari asked them to take initiative in their respective districts for converting sewage water to produce green hydrogen. Hydrogen will soon be the cheapest fuel alternative, he said.

"I can say within a maximum of two years, the cost of electric scooter, car, autorickshaw will be same as petrol-driven scooter, car, autorickshaw. Prices of lithium-ion batteries are coming down. We are developing this chemistry of zinc-ion, aluminum-ion, sodium-ion batteries. If petrol, you are spending Rs 100, then on the electric vehicle you will spend Rs 10 (for using)," Gadkari said.

