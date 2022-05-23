हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Electric vehicles

DRDO finds serious battery defects in EVs that caught fire

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has found serious defects in the batteries, including designs of the battery packs and modules, reports IANS. 

DRDO finds serious battery defects in EVs that caught fire
Image for representation

While investigating EV fire incidents as tasked by the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has found serious defects in the batteries, including designs of the battery packs and modules. According to sources in the know of the matter, these defects occur because the electric two-wheeler manufacturers like Okinawa Autotech, Pure EV, Jitendra Electric Vehicles, Ola Electric, and Boom Motors may have used "lower-grade materials to cut costs."

The Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) at the DRDO has submitted its fact-finding report to the Ministry. According to the sources, the ministry has now summoned representatives of these EV manufacturers, asking them to submit an explanation of the DRDO report findings.

Earlier this month, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which comes under the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry, sent notices to Pure EV and Boom Motors after their e-scooters exploded in April. The consumer watchdog is also examining more cases of e-scooter fires and will serve similar notices to other EV makers too.

Also read: Free travel in electric buses for three days, announces Kejriwal govt

Pure EV and Boom Motors along with Ola Electric, Jitendra EV, and Okinawa Autotech, recalled faulty batches after the EV fire incidents were reported.

The preliminary findings from the government-constituted probe committee on EV fires have already identified issues with battery cells or design in nearly all of the electric two-wheeler fire incidents in the country.

The committee was constituted in the wake of EV fires and battery blasts in e-scooters. The experts found defects in battery cells as well as battery design in nearly all EV fires. The government is now working on new quality-centric guidelines for EVs that will be unveiled soon.

At least 12 electric two-wheelers have exploded till now and several EV makers have recalled the faulty batches amid the growing pressure from the government.

(With inputs from IANS)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Electric vehiclesbattery defectsEV firetwo-wheeler EVs
Next
Story

Free travel in electric buses for three days, announces Kejriwal govt

Must Watch

PT18M32S

Varanasi Court Hearing On Gyanvapi: Hearing in Gyanvapi case continues