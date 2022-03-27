हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Honda

Honda reveals its e:Ny1 prototype electric SUV ahead of global debut, check video

The extensive expertise Honda has with hybrid vehicles has attracted customers for years, but it has been slow to enter the full electric vehicle market.

Image for representation

Honda will introduce an all-electric subcompact SUV in Europe next year as part of its electrified vehicle range expansion. The car, dubbed the Honda e:Ny1 Prototype, will form the core of Honda's future offerings in Europe.

In the pictures of the e:Ny1 Prototype, it's easy to tell that we're looking at Honda's battery-electric version of the HR-V. The battery-electric HR-V will be available in China this spring on Honda's two joint ventures, the e:NS1 (Dongfeng Honda) and e:NP1 (GAC Honda).

This electric crossover has a 68.8-kWh battery pack that powers a 150 kW (201 hp) front-mounted electric motor. According to testing by China's CLTC, the Honda e:NS1/e:NP1 can cover up to 510 kilometres on a full battery charge and has a top speed of 150 km/h.

Read also: This Suzuki Hayabusa is actually a modified Bajaj 220F underneath, watch video

The European-spec model is still to be revealed if the same drivetrain will be used. Additionally, Honda is expected to announce the production location of the e:Ny1, with China appearing to be the most likely choice.

As of now, Honda is planning to launch the City Hybrid in India within the next few months, and it could become the country's most fuel-efficient petrol vehicle thanks to its hybrid powertrain.

