Kia inaugurates India’s fastest 150kWh DC electric vehicle charger in Gurugram

Kia India has inaugurated the country's fastest charger for passenger vehicles at its dealership in Gurgaon (Gurugram). With a capacity of 150kWh, this DC fast charger is installed at Dhingra Kia, company's showroom and workshop in Gurgaon. With this, Kia India has installed its first EV infrastructure in the country and will be setting up more charging stations this year, across its EV dealerships. The installation of the EV charger comes after the South Korean automaker launched its first ever electric car globally, the Kia EV6 in India as its flagship offering.

Equipped with 150kWh power, this fast charger can provide 10-80% of charging less than 42 minutes (may vary depending on the model). Customers can visit the Gurgaon dealership to access the charging by paying as per the usage.

Kia India recently launched its first fully electric car, Kia EV6 in India which is based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform and features Kia's "Opposites United" design philosophy. Kia EV6 offers a range of 528 km on a full charge. As part of its EV roadmap, Kia will be launching its India-centric EV by 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, "We started with the ambition of making EV ownership aspirational and launched our global best EV – the Kia EV6 in India, earlier this year. To take things further, we're now incredibly excited to inaugurate the first DC fast charger for passenger vehicles with 150 kWh charging capacity, playing our role in India’s EV growth story."

"We have begun the journey of providing an unparalleled EV experience across all our EV dealerships in the country and here, we will be able to cater to the charging requirements of EVs from other OEMs as well. We shall be installing a total of 15 such chargers across 12 cities by August, 2022, and are hopeful that such small steps will go a long way in fostering EV adoption in the country. "

Live TV