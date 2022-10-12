London-based company to supply electric buses to Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation

Electric buses from London-based Causis Group Ltd (CGL) would soon whiz through the Thane district's Kalyan-Dombivali cities. CGL has been given a contract by the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to purchase 107 e-buses on a wet lease for a 12-year period. The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Transport of the KDMC would get 9-meter fully electric, air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned buses from the CGL along with drivers, ancillary electrical and civil infrastructure, and maintenance on a per-km basis. Moreover, the 9-meter e-bus, according to a representative for KDMC, has the lowest life cycle costs when compared to other models; it features a lightweight, modular European design, minimal maintenance, and servicing expenses, as well as a high-range and extended battery life.

The powerful battery eliminates the need for complex charging infrastructure, and the operators benefit from favourable power tariffs during night-time charging, giving a unique advantage to the ecosystem. CGL CEO Ravi Kumar Panga said that these buses will soon start plying in the KDMC and surrounding regions as part of the civic body`s efforts to provide mass transport with sustainable e-mobility solutions.

"With the prices of fuels touching the sky and the ill-effects on the environment, these buses will contribute hugely in controlling hazardous emissions and create a net Zero Emission environment through these e-buses, besides a comfortable and premium travel experience to the travellers," said Panga. KDMT General Manager Dipak D. Sawant said that the CGL`s e-buses would be an economical and eco-friendly alternative for the public here.

CGL Group, headed by Peter Knez, has operations in the USA, UK, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Asia-Pacific. The Group manufactures and supplies high-volume zero-emission electric vehicles and the associated infrastructure of chargers and renewable energy. The Group acquired Eurabus GMBH, a German company with a track record of over 10 years as the only European manufacturer specialising exclusively in making these environment-friendly e-buses.

With inputs from IANS