McDonald's Inspired MG Comet EV 'Happy Meal' Gets Stunning Red And Yellow Paint Scheme

MG Comet EV has been launched in India with a price of Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The vehicle is attracting a lot of attention in the country because of its compact size. Furthermore, the car offers multiple other unique features like a minimalist interior and multiple unique paint schemes. Emphasizing this quality, a picture of the MG Comet EV with quirky yellow and red paint was shared on social media. To be specific, the unique paint job was done on the Chinese version of the vehicle sold with the Wuling Air EV in other markets.

The pictures of the MG Comet EV show the top end of the electric vehicle painted in Yellow color. Getting in detail, all the pillars of the car, including the roof, have a bright Yellow colour, while the lower half of the EV, including the bumper, the two doors, and the rear end of the car, have an eye-catching red colour.

Once the picture went viral on social media, many social users started comparing the electric vehicle to "Winnie the Pooh" and "Happy Meal" of Mcdonald's. The social media account even shared pictures of the EV placed in a setup of the cartoon character's home.

MG Comet EV is sold in India in three variants, namely, Pace, Play, and Plus. The most expensive of these variants is priced at Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). With 12-inch steel wheels, the EV stands at three meters in length, 1,640 mm in height, and 1,505 mm in width.

With a 17.3kWh battery, the Comet EV has an ARAI-certified range of 230km. Using the 3.3kW onboard charger provided by MG, the battery can be fully charged in seven hours. It does not, however, support DC rapid charging. 42 horsepower and 110 Nm of torque are produced by the single electric motor on the front axle.

The Comet has manual AC controls, keyless entry, wireless Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay compatibility, among other features. ABS, EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a reverse camera and sensors, and dual front airbags are among the safety features.