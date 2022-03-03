हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MG Motors

MG Motor India to set up 1000 chargers in residential areas across country

It aims to allow a seamless and convenient vehicle charging experience across several residential spaces to promote EV adoption.


Image for representation

MG Motor India has launched MG Charge, a new venture that aims to establish charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in residential areas across India in 1,000 days.

"As part of the initiative, the company will install 1,000 AC fast, type 2 chargers, a more commonly used type of charger for electric vehicles, supporting most of the leading current and future EVs", MG Motor India said in a statement.

"Further, the chargers will be sim-enabled and supported through a sharable charger management system", it added.

Also read: Audi announces price hike across model range from April 2022

"MG is constantly working towards its mission of enhancing the EV ecosystem in India. With the launch of MG Charge, we will bring increased convenience and address the charging concern of the customers, encouraging more to adopt the EV lifestyle," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

With this initiative, he further said, "We will now have a 6-way charging solution for our customers and provide increased assurance and confidence."

MG Motor India said along with its partners and other RWAs, it will continue to bolster community charger infrastructure in the future. It aims to allow a seamless and convenient vehicle charging experience across several residential spaces to promote EV adoption.

"MG will collaborate with RWA (resident welfare association) and provide end-to-end guidance, coordination, and support for the installation process, saving cost for the selected residential societies," the company said.

The company has recently partnered with Fortum and Tata Power to introduce superfast charging stations. 

With inputs from PTI

