New EV policy for Haryana comes into effect, hybrid car buyers to get incentives

The Haryana government has notified about a new 12-pointer EV policy, which also benefits hybrid car buyers with incentives.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 09:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • New EV policy of Haryana includes a total of 12 schemes
  • The policy also benefits research & development in the EV domain
  • Hybrid electric car buyers will also receive benefits in this scheme

With an increase reported in the demand for electric vehicles, states are modifying their EV policies, and a new one is being drafted in Haryana now. The Haryana government has notified about its new electric vehicle policy, which now includes a total of 12 schemes, as revealed by the Additional Chief Secretary of Industries and Commerce Anand Mohan Sharan. He further added, “the aim of the policy is to promote the manufacturing of electric vehicles and their components in the state.” The new policy will not just bring a push in EV adoption but will also kickstart research and development in this domain.

In addition to strengthening the infrastructure, provisions have been made in the policy to reduce the upfront cost of electric vehicles. In this, the buyers of Hybrid EVs will also get incentives.

Sharan said the Industries and Commerce Department has notified the Haryana Electric-Vehicle Policy-2022, under which 12 schemes have been made live on the website (www.investharyana.in) so that people can take advantage of it.

He said the 12 schemes that have been made live to encourage electric vehicles in the Electric-Vehicle Policy include purchase incentives for buyers, charging and battery swapping station scheme, net SGST reimbursement scheme, capital subsidy scheme, employment generation subsidy scheme, etc.

All buyers willing to take advantage may visit the website, check details and may apply for incentives within 45 days from the date the portal has been made live.

The policy document and scheme document detailing the terms and conditions for claiming the incentive can be downloaded from the website.

With inputs from IANS

