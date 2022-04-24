हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
OLA

Ola Electric to launch self-driving electric car within two years, says CEO

Ola Electric began testing an autonomous vehicle nearly six months ago and will launch it in global markets by late 2023 or early 2024, said CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. 

Ola Electric to launch self-driving electric car within two years, says CEO
Image Source: Twitter

Ola Electric has started testing an autonomous vehicle (self-driving) which will be launched in the global market in about two years’ time, said Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on April 23. At Ola FutureFactory in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu, Aggarwal said that Ola will look forward to launching a car with indigenously-developed autonomous technology that will be a mass-level vehicle.

"Ola Electric began testing an autonomous vehicle nearly six months ago and will launch it in global markets by late 2023 or early 2024," he said. According to him, Ola Electric will aim to launch a car for around Rs 10 lakh so that more people can afford it.

Also read: Ola Electric recalls 1,441 S1 Pro e-scooters after Nitin Gadkari's warning on fire incidents

At its 500-acre electric two-wheeler manufacturing facility at Pochampalli town in Tamil Nadu, the company also showcased a self-driving cart that uses LiDAR, short for light detection and ranging technology, which will be exported to other countries. The cart can be used in hospitals, malls, offices, and public places.

Aggarwal added that Ola Electric is also planning to launch a lower-priced Ola S1 scooter later this year. He had earlier said that the company may recall a few batches of electric scooters if they are found faulty.

(With inputs from IANS)

