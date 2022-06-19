Ola S1 Pro electric scooter now gets on-board Mapmyindia navigation function

Amidst the controversies surrounding the Ola S1 Pro electric scooters, the company has updated the software of the electric scooter, Move OS 2.0. It is to be noted that the manufacturer recently launched the software. The software enables features that were earlier not functioning earlier. It is to be noted that the maps on the electric scooter are powered by MapmyIndia. Users of the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter shared the video of the screen of the scooter showing the map function of the OS. The user of the scooter further shows by using the screen and using the on-board navigation function of the OS.

Acknowledging the video by the user, CEO of MapmyIndia Rohan Verma shared the video of the scooter, saying, "Kudos to the @OlaElectric team of @bhash 4 a really gr8 job integrating @MapmyIndia.o Incredible to c the hard work, long hours n passion of both the Ola & MapmyIndia teams working together on this 4 a year. Love for users!"

Kudos to the @OlaElectric team of @bhash 4 a really gr8 job integrating @MapmyIndia @mappls Maps & Navigation SDK https://t.co/JdMJaejcUd. Incredible to c the hard work, long hours n passion of both the Ola & MapmyIndia teams working together on this 4 a year. Love for users! https://t.co/wnMxcyhopQ June 17, 2022

Kartik does indicate that certain surrounding locations are still lacking from MapmyIndia's database. Rohan further clarified that the maps are always being improved. Users can also utilise the Mappls website to report errors and assist in the addition of new locations.

According to claims in the media, Ola will replace MapmyIndia maps with their own maps, which will also be available on future vehicles. But, for the time being, Mapmyindia will be on the job, and it appears that they are doing a good job.

The S1 Pro now has Move OS 2.0, which includes Eco mode, music playback, navigation, smartphone connectivity, keyless lock/unlock via the mobile app, and more. On the scooter, cruise control is still unavailable.

Moreover, there are rumours that Ola Electric might soon upgrade the Vehicle Control Units (VCU) of the electric scooters. The new upgrade is aimed at fixing issues like blacking out of screen, unresponsiveness etc.

