Polestar

Polestar O2 high-performance electric roadster concept unveiled, check pics

Polestar, founded by Volvo Cars and Geely Holding, has a particular synergy with Volvo Cars and thrives on the economies of scale that result from that relationship. 

Image for representation

Developed by Volvo's sub-brand Polestar, the new O2 EV roadster concept is a hardtop convertible sports car. Polestar boss Thomas Ingenlath says it would be "irresponsible" not to push for the production of the O2, which is heavily inspired by the 2024 Polestar 5.

With its low, wide body, 2+2 cabin design, minimal overhangs, and long wheelbase, the car embodies classic sports car proportions with a clearly modern feel. By using concealed aerodynamics features such as integrated ducts that improve laminar air flow over the wheels and body sides, and rear lights that function as air blades behind the car, a vehicle can maximize its range.

The Polestar O2 will have an integrated autonomous cinematic drone behind the rear seats. Developed in collaboration with Hoco Flow, an electronics brand of Aerofugia, the drone records the perfect driving sequence as it goes.

According to Maximilian Missoni, Polestar’s Head of Design, “Polestar O2 is our vision of a new era for sports cars. By mixing the joy of open top driving with the purity of electric mobility, it unlocks a new mix of emotions in a car. But as with all our cars, we are about more than just straight line sprints. It’s when you turn the steering wheel that the true fun begins.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Polestar (@polestarcars)

In the Polestar O2, the driving experience is designed to be lively, light, and full of confidence. Tight body control, high rigidity and intuitive dynamics are inherent benefits of the bespoke bonded aluminium platform which is adapted from the Polestar 5, developed in-house by Polestar’s R&D team in the UK.

