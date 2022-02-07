Rolls-Royce unveils redesigned ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ for electric vehicles, check here

The 2023 Spectre limousine features a redesigned version of Rolls-Royce's iconic 'Spirit of Ecstasy' figurine built into the prow of the first battery-powered model it has ever produced. In September, the iconic brand will unveil its first EV after undergoing testing around the world. The intellectual property rights for Spirit of Ecstasy were registered by Rolls-Royce on February 6, 1911.

Design director Anders Warming said, “Spirit of Ecstasy has come to represent a spiritual direction for our brand. Her form perfectly captures the marque – she leans forward, expressing our relentless pursuit of progress. Her dress gracefully flows in the wind, echoing the serenity of our products in motion. For Spectre and beyond, she becomes lower and more focused; braced for unprecedented speed and the exciting future her presence will define.”

A Rolls-Royce spokesperson reported that the redesigned "Spirit of Ecstasy" looks better and more aerodynamic than the outgoing model. Instead of standing with straight legs, tilted at the waist, and feet together, the ornament stands with one leg forward, tucked low. This is in contrast to braced against the wind with one leg forward. The new ornament is 3.2 inches tall, while the outgoing ornament stood 3.9 inches tall.

It took 830 hours for the ornament to be designed and tested in a wind tunnel. The ornament was designed using computer software rather than by hand, but the company promises that it will continue to be hand-crafted.

The new figure is very rounded, and the goal is to push the sculpture in front of the viewer. It is the finest details for the highest efficiency of Rolls-Royce's Specter EV that really make this machine stand out. Rolls-Royce claims the Specter EV has a coefficient of performance of 0.26.

As Rolls-Royce current line-up of Phantoms, Ghosts, Wraiths, Dawns, and Cullinans will continue to use the previous version of the Spirit of Ecstasy but all future models will use the new version of the Spirit of Ecstasy.

