Simple Dot One Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 99,999: Design, Specs, Range, Battery

Simple Energy has launched its second offering in the Indian market - Simple Dot One. An exclusive introductory price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom Bangalore) is being offered specifically for pre-booked Simple One customers from Bangalore. This limited offer stands while inventory lasts. Meanwhile, the launch price for new customers will be revealed in January 2024 at a slightly higher premium. The bookings are now open online, inviting enthusiasts to embark on the future of electric mobility. With the launch of the Dot One., Simple Energy is broadening the accessibility of electric scooters.

Simple Dot One - Design

The Dot One is a complete Made-In-India product. It is based on the platform of the Simple One itself. The design too resembles the more premium offering of the brand. The deliveries will commence in Bangalore followed by other cities in a phased manner. Notably, the scooter boasts an expansive 35-liter under-seat storage. Furthermore, it boasts a user-friendly touchscreen instrument cluster, offering diverse functionality and seamless app connectivity for an enhanced riding experience.

Simple Dot One - Battery & Range

Offered in a single variant, the Dot One will be equipped with a 3.7 kWh fixed battery, delivering 151 kms Certified range and 160 kms in IDC, making it the longest range E2W in its segment. The scooter comes bundled with a 750W charger.

Simple Dot One - Colours

The paint schemes for the Simple Dot One include - Namma Red, Brazen Black, Grace White, and Azure Blue. As a part of the introductory offering and in response to numerous requests, the Dot One will also be offered in LightX and BrazenX color options for those seeking variety and customization.

Simple Dot One - Performance

The Dot One. stands as the fastest E2W within its segment, accelerating from 0 to 40 kmph in an impressive 2.77 seconds. It rides on 12-inch wheels on both ends, shod with 90-90 tubeless tires. Powering the wheels is an 8.5 kW electric motor. It delivers a peak torque output of 72 Nm. Safety features include CBS, complemented by efficient disc brakes.