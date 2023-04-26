Simple One Electric Scooter To Launch On May 23: Check Range, Battery, Features

Simple Energy today announced the launch date for its highly anticipated electric 2-wheeler--the Simple One. The confirmation from the EV manufacturer comes after a long time of announcement of the electric two-wheeler. With the launch scheduled for 23rd May 2023 in Bangalore, the company will be added to the list of electric two-wheelers sold in India.

Following the unveiling of the fastest scooter in the E2W market, Simple One, the company has now planned the commercial launch. This scooter comes with a battery pack that is at par with safety standards. It will be one of the few E2W to offer the longest range and curb the range anxiety in customers.

On the announcement of the launch date, Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO of Simple Energy, said, “When we set out to make the Simple One, our aim was to provide to our valued customers a product that matches up to the level of the global players. To that end, we have spent the last 2 years vigorously testing our product in the most demanding conditions and ensuring that the result is the best in the business. With the official confirmation on the launch of Simple One, we would also like to announce that we are the first OEM to comply with the Automotive Industry Standards (AIS) 156 amendment 3, that ensures greater battery safety. Simple One is now faster, improved on aesthetics, on battery systems and powertrains and offers unmatched safety. We have successfully addressed the issues during testing and are confident that our product will stand true to the wait”.

The Simple One got the consumers' attention at the time of unveiling with the claim of offering a 236 km range and an acceleration from 0-40 kmph in 2.77 seconds. The company claims that the scooter will have a top speed of 105 kmph.

All of this will be achieved by the scooter having a battery capacity of 4.8 kWh with an 8.5 kW electric motor that gives it a torque of 72 Nm. The company offers CBS and disc brakes in the EV to control this power. Furthermore, it gets features like a 20-litre of storage under the seat.

Upon launch, the scooters in India will be available in four colour schemes. These colours include Brazen Black, Azure Blue, Grace White, and Namma Red. To complement it, the Simple One electric scooter will have features like a touchscreen instrument cluster with connectivity features.