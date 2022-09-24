Skoda Octavia all-electric sedan on cards, expected to get 595 km range upon launch

Like many other car brands, Skoda is also stepping towards a future with electric cars. Moving towards that goal, the brand is working on an all-electric Skoda Octavia Sedan. It is to be noted that the brand is also working on other models like Skoda Enyaq. Meanwhile, the mid-life update of the Ocativa is still on the way to being launched in 2024. However, the exact launch date of the electric sedan is not yet confirmed, but it is expected to take quite a while before entering the Indian car scene.

By 2030, Skoda hopes that sales of electric vehicles would account for 70% of its income. The electric Octavia will join a seven-seat electric SUV (previewed by the recently unveiled Vision 7S concept), a city EV, a crossover, and a mini-SUV that will replace the current-generation Skoda Fabia when it goes on sale in 2026.

The Volkswagen Group's SSP architecture, which will be introduced in 2025, is expected to replace the MEB design now employed for popular vehicles, including the Volkswagen ID 3 and Volkswagen ID 4 in the Skoda car.

In keeping with Skoda's newly announced 'Modern Solid' design language overhaul, which focuses on SUV-type aesthetics, the electric Octavia is anticipated to have a more robust appearance than the present model.

The Octavia EV is anticipated to employ a more sophisticated version of Skoda's new 89kWh battery, which is scheduled to launch in 2024 or 2025 and will have a WLTP range of more than 595km and a charging rate of up to 200kW, making it far faster than any current mainstream VW Group EV. This battery should be able to run the normal car's two front motors and any more powerful vRS variations' four motors (one on each wheel).