Svitch Lite XE luxury electric cycle launched in India priced at Rs 74,999; Check features here

Svitch Lite XE is priced at Rs 74,999 and comes in five different colour shades namely Scarlet Red, Midnight Sapphire, Yankee Yellow, & two special edition colours: Goblin Green and Berlin Grey.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 02:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Svitch Bike, a homegrown Indian premium electric cycle brand, has added to its portfolio of foldable luxury e-bikes with the launch of another exclusive collection of electric cycles. One can reserve their Lite XE by visiting the official Svitch Bike website or contacting them via social media. The Lite XE has a range of up to 80 kilometres and exquisite Svitch Bike features such as foldability, adjustability (Handlebar, Seat bar, Suspension), Aircraft Grade Aluminium 6061 Frame for lightweight sturdiness, 36V, 250W Svitch Motor, 36V, 10.4 AH Battery, LCD Digital Display, 20x3 Sleek Tyres, 7 Speed Shimano Gears, 5 PAS Modes (Pedal Assist System).

The Lite XE is the 5th addition to the luxury Svitch Bike product catalogue containing 4 electric cycles & 1 non-electric cycle. The current Svitch Bike line-up goes up as: XE+, XE, MXE, NXE & the Lite XE. The pricing of the electric bike LITE XE starts from Rs 74,999.

Also read: Delhi Air Pollution: Top 5 electric cars to buy in India under Rs 25 lakh - Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and more

The Lite XE comes in 5 colour tints, namely: Scarlet Red, Midnight Sapphire, Yankee Yellow, & two special edition colours: Goblin Green and Berlin Grey.

Chintan Khatri, CEO Svitch Bike adds, “Mr. Dilip D Reddy & Mr. Punith Reddy have been our extended family members for a while now. They are known for their exceptional numbers & endeavours like these. This world record will go a long way in spreading awareness about electric vehicles & implore people to make conscious lifestyle changes. Appreciating both their efforts for this massive milestone. Many congratulations to them.”

Further, Rajkumar Patel, the founder & MD, adds, “Svitch Bike has been the game changer in the e-cycle industry from the past few years. We are adding up new products to our portfolio and are on an expansion spree. We’ve recently opened back the Dealership applications after being swarmed & oversubscribed with applicants. We’ve streamlined the whole process. We are diversifying towards many fresher endeavours. It’s an exciting time to be an entrepreneur with a versatile portfolio.”

